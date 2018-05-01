  • STV
Graeme Murty leaves Rangers after Celtic defeat 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Murty has left his role as manager with three Premiership games remaining.

Graeme Murty has left his role as Rangers manager.
Graeme Murty has left his role as Rangers manager. SNS

Graeme Murty has left his role as manager of Rangers following the 5-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The 43-year-old had stepped into the Ibrox hotseat following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October and was to be in place until the end of the season but has departed with three games to go as they push for a second-place finish in the Premiership.

That remains a possibility but Sunday's result leaves the club in third place, three points behind Aberdeen and level with Hibernian with visits to play both sides still to come. 

The heavy defeat to their rivals at Celtic Park also came two weeks after a 4-0 defeat to the same opposition in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Murty had moved into the top job from his role as Development Squad boss and was asked to steady the ship after Caixinha's short spell had ended in disappointment for the club. He had previously served as caretaker manager following Mark Warburton's departure last season.

Initially in place on a game-by-game basis, Murty was given the role until the end of the season after Derek McInnes rejected Rangers' overtures. 

Results including back-to-back wins over Aberdeen saw him gain some backing from fans to continue and he expressed his interest in taking the job permanently.

A statement from Dave King before the Scottish Cup semi-final hinted Murty would not get the role and, after the Hampden defeat to Celtic, news emerged of the club's interest in Steven Gerrard.

Murty admitted in a pre-match interview at Celtic Park the build-up and focus on Gerrard had been difficult for him personally but he expected the players to give a good account of themselves to delay Celtic winning the title. 

After the heavy defeat, nobody at Rangers appeared to speak to the media and within 48 hours Murty's time as manager came to an end.

