Murty 'to consider options' after leaving Rangers role

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The coach may return to the development squad after being replaced at the top.

Sacked: Murty was relieved of first team duties.
Sacked: Murty was relieved of first team duties.

Rangers have confirmed Graeme Murty has been sacked as first team boss but say he may return to his former role with the club's academy.

Murty left his role as interim manager of the first team on Tuesday morning with three games of the Premiership season left to play.

Rangers thanked Murty for stepping up from his academy job to replace Pedro Caixinha and working in "difficult and challenging" circumstances and said he was considering whether to return to his previous role.

The club have announced Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of the first team for the remaining matches.

The Ibrox side have a home match against Kilmarnock on Saturday followed by away games at Aberdeen and Hibernian with plenty still to play for in the league.

Rangers currently sit in third place, three points behind Aberdeen and level with Hibs but holding a superior goal difference to both. 

A slip to fourth place would put European football in jeopardy with a Europa League slot only confirmed if Motherwell failed to beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The difference in prize money between second and fourth place finishes is around £500,000.

Murty left the club on Tuesday following the 5-0 defeat to Celtic, after having been asked to serve as interim manager since October when the club sacked Pedro Caixinha.

An announcement on a permanent manager has yet to be made, with Rangers having held advanced talks with Steven Gerrard about taking over at the club.

A statement on the Rangers website read: "Graeme Murty has this morning been relieved of his duties as manager of Rangers.

"Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of the team for the three remaining matches of the season.

"Rangers are grateful to Graeme, who did not hesitate when asked last October to become interim manager after the departure of Pedro Caixinha and then, at the turn of the year, when he was offered the role as manager until the end of the season.

"Graeme has had to contend with difficult and challenging circumstances but conducted himself in a thoroughly professional manner. 

"He will take some time to consider his options, which include returning to his role at the Rangers Academy.

"Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have already started preparing the team for the match against Kilmarnock on Saturday and they will be in place for the two remaining fixtures, against Aberdeen and Hibernian.

"The club hopes to be in a position to comment further on the managerial situation in the near future."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.