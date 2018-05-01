Keep up with results from the Scottish league play-offs
Updates from the fixtures that decide additional promotional and relegation spots.
The regular season has drawn to a close, but plenty is still to be decided across the lower leagues as the play-offs take centre stage.
Keep up to date with all the contenders as the remaining big questions from the league season get answered.
Results
Tuesday 1 May
Premiership Play-off quarter-final, first leg
Dunfermline 0-0 Dundee United
League 1 Play-off semi-final, first leg
Stenhousemuir 1-1 Queen's Park
League 2 Play-off semi-final, second leg
Spartans 2-1 Cove Rangers
(Cove Rangers win 5-2 on aggregate)
Fixtures
Wednesday 2 May
Championship play-off semi-finals, first leg
Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers
Arbroath v Dumbarton
League 1 play-off semi finals, first leg
Stirling Albion v Peterhead
Friday 4 May
Premiership play-off quarter-final, second leg
Dundee United v Dunfermline
Saturday 5 May
Championship play-off semi-finals, second leg
Dumbarton v Arbroath
Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic
League 1 play-off semi-finals, second leg
Peterhead v Stirling Albion
Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir
League 2 play-off final, first leg
Cove Rangers v Cowdenbeath
Monday 7 May
Premiership play-off semi-final, first leg
Quarter-final winner v Livingston
Wednesday 9 May
Championship play-off final, first leg
League One play-off final, first leg
Friday 11 May
Premiership play-off semi-final, second leg
Livingston v Quarter-final winner
Saturday 12 May
League 1 play-off final, second leg
League 2 play-off final, second leg
Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers
Sunday 13 May
Championship play-off final, second leg
Thursday 17 May
Premiership play-off final, first leg
Semi-final winner v 11th in Premiership
Sunday 20 May
Premiership play-off final, second leg
11th in Premiership v Semi-final winner