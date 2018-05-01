Gerrard: I'll continue 'positive talks' with Rangers

The former Liverpool and England star confirmed discussions with the Ibrox club.

Talks: Gerrard will continue discussions. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has described his talks with Rangers about their managerial vacancy as "positive" and plans further discussions with the Ibrox club later this week.

The former Liverpool and England star was revealed to have met with Rangers representatives as a candidate to become the permanent successor to Pedro Caixinha last week as he looks to take his first steps into management.

Gerrard was working as a pundit for BT Sport on Tuesday evening and, when asked about links with the job, said that he intended to hold further talks about the job on Thursday.

"There's truth in the rumours," he said. "I've held initial talks with Rangers and I plan to pick them up in a couple of days time.

"I've held positive talks with them. I'm busy for a couple of days now but we'll pick it up on Thursday and I'll see if we can progress it."

The 37-year-old, who retired as a player in 2016, was appointed manager of Liverpool's under 18s team last summer. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that the club would support him if he decided to leave for a managerial position away from Anfield.

It's understood Rangers director of football Mark Allen spoke to a number of candidates to take over the Ibrox hot seat, and Gerrard quickly became the front-runner.

Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty was relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning, with coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson taking charge for the three remaining games of the Premiership season.