Football Talk: Saints eye Rogic, McTominay's surprise award

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Tom Rogic has one-year left on his Celtic contract. SNS

Tom Rogic terrorised Rangers once more this season on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Celtic, however, the Aussie playmaker's stand-out showing looks to have caught the attention of potential suitors.

Southampton's chief scout Ross Wilson was in an attendance at Parkhead and was impressed by what he saw from Rogic, say reports.

The 25-year-old has just over a year left to run on his Celtic contract and will find himself in the shop window this summer when he pulls on a Socceroos jersey at the World Cup.

Brendan Rodgers has refused to give up hope of persuading Rogic to pen a new deal, though. The Hoops insists he will give the attacker plenty of time to mull over his future.

Across Glasgow, Steven Gerrard confirmed "positive talks" had taken place with Rangers and that they will continue on Thursday.

Former Light Blues forward Kris Boyd, for one, holds reservations as to whether the Liverpool legend is ready for the sizeable task at hand at Ibrox.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay has been rewarded for his breakthrough season for club and country.

The Scotland newcomer was named Manager's Player of the Year by Jose Mourinho at Man United's annual awards in a move that caught many by surprise, including the midfielder himself.

