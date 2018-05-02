Paul Murray and Barry Scott resign from Rangers board

The businessmen have stepped down from their roles at Ibrox with immediate effect.

Departure: Murray has resigned from the Rangers board. SNS Group

Businessmen Paul Murray and Barry Scott have resigned from the board of Rangers Football Club with immediate effect, the club has announced.

Murray has been a director at Ibrox since March 2015, returning to the club for a second spell in the boardroom following Dave King's takeover.

Hong Kong-based businessman Scott only took a place on the board in December of last year.

He was reportedly one of the investors to contribute funds that enabled Rangers to pay back funds owed to Mike Ashley and lessen his influence on affairs at the club.

No reason has been given for the departure of the the two board members.

On Tuesday, Rangers confirmed interim manager Graeme Murty had been relieved of his duties with only three league games left to play this season and following the side's 5-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

In a brief statement on the club's official website, a spokesperson said: "Rangers International Football Club PLC (RIFC) notify the resignation of two directors, Mr Paul Murray and Mr Barry Scott.

"Paul has been a director since March 2015 and played an important role at that time in helping oust the previous board and restore the club to the hands of those who have its best interests at heart.

"Paul has served with distinction as a director since that time and all at Rangers are very grateful for his efforts. We look forward to welcoming him again as a supporter.

"Barry joined the board more recently and his enthusiasm and drive were welcome.

"The board knows it will continue to enjoy his support and appreciates the commitment he has shown to the club."

