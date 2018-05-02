Gerrard would boost Premiership's profile, says Canning

Hamilton boss Martin Canning believes Steven Gerrard would increase the game's exposure.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning has said Steven Gerrard's potential move to Rangers would only serve to strengthen the Premiership's profile.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard confirmed he will advance talks with the Ibrox club on Thursday about taking over as the Light Blues' manager.

Accies coach Canning said he'd welcome the opportunity to pit his wits against another famous face.

He said: "It would be great, every year I've been managing here the Premiership has become stronger.

"With Hearts, Rangers and Hibs coming back up, with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Neil Lennon at Hibs, if you can get Steven Gerrard up the profile of the league will increase.

"Every year the profile and quality of the league is growing and hopefully we can get continue to do that."

Canning embarked on the transition from the pitch to the dugout in January 2015 when he was handed the reigns as Accies player-manager following Alex Neil's move to Norwich.

The 36-year-old said the switch-over can be a complicated one, given the number of tasks a manager has to juggle on a day-to-day basis.

He added: "It's tough, it's completely different to what you've done.

"I know Stevie has been working down at Liverpool but it becomes tough once you get in there, especially with the pressure at a club the size of Rangers.

He added: "It's the stuff away from football, you don't realise how much work goes into the week.

"You're on the pitch for about an one and a half a day for training, but you're here for probably ten hours a day.

"Behind the scenes, people don't see the work you've to put in dealing with players, directors or whatever it may be.

"But you have to find time to put football first, which can be difficult to manage at times."

Hamilton claimed three crucial points against Ross County last time out.

Canning's side face another fixture with huge ramifications this Saturday when they travel to Dundee.

The Accies boss isn't taking their Premiership spot for granted.

He continued: "This week the message is just to maintain focus as nothing has been done yet.

"We've achieved nothing and need to make sure we put in a strong performance on Saturday.

"Obviously, with Partick Thistle playing Ross County on Friday night, we'll have a better idea of what the situation is.

"It's going to be a huge game for us to go and get three points.

"That game will have obviously have an impact on our game, but it's about making sure we fully focus on our own job.

"A win would put us in a real good position."

