Football Talk: Robertson reaches final, Dembele exit hint

Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Finalist: Robertson will face Real.
Finalist: Robertson will face Real.

It's hard enough for Scottish sides to reach the Champions League proper these days so when a Scotland international reaches the final, it's worth celebrating.

Andrew Robertson's rapid rise from Queen's Park to Liverpool has been impressive enough but left-back is a step closer to a real fairytale after Jurgen Klopp's side reached the Champions League final.

Robertson is likely to start against Real Madrid in the final on May 26 in Kiev and will be the first Scot since Paul Lambert to play in European club football's showpiece game.

Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Moussa Dembele could be about to exit the club, saying "something might happen" with regards to a transfer this summer. He's keen on Odsonne Edouard as a replacement.

Rangers are expected to resume talks with Steven Gerrard today as they look to appoint a new manager and the move comes hand in hand with talk of new investment at the club. Two directors left the board on Wednesday and Rangers fans will be hoping their replacements bring serious money to the table to back the new boss.

Down south, Spurs could lose Christian Eriksen to PSG and Manchester United have made Sandro their first-choice target for left-back.

