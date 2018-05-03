Chelsea prospect Gilmour named in Scotland's Toulon squad

Scot Gemmill has included 16-year-old Billy Gilmour in his Under 21 squad.

Greg Taylor scored the winner as Scotland beat Brazil last year. SNS

Scot Gemmill has included 16-year-old Chelsea prospect Billy Gilmour in his squad for this summer's Toulon Tournament.

The young Scots will return to the south of France this summer having excelled on their first outing at the tournament for twenty years.

Gilmour is amongst the new recruits as Gemmill's side look to better their third placed finish last time out.

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie, Celtic full back Anthony Ralston, West Brom attacker Oliver Burke and Kilmarnock youngster Greg Taylor have all been included again in Gemmill's squad this time around.

Last summer Killie defender Taylor's strike was enough to secure Scotland's first victory over Brazil at any age level.

That historic result, followed up by a win over Indonesia, saw Gemmill's outfit progress to the semi-finals.

A 3-0 defeat to eventual winners England ended the Scots' challenge for the trophy, but the Under 21s bounced back to beat the Czech Republic to finish third.

Scotland have been grouped with the hosts France, Togo and South Korea for the 46th edition of the tournament.