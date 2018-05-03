Lennon: Rangers' treatment of Murty was scandalous

The Hibs boss criticised the Ibrox club for failing to support their manager.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has described Rangers' treatment of former manager Graeme Murty as "scandalous" and said it was evidence of poor leadership at the club.

Murty was relieved of his duties as first team boss on Tuesday in the wake of a 5-0 defeat to Celtic.

He had stepped up from his role as a development coach in the wake of Pedro Caixinha's sacking in October and was subsequently put in charge until the end of the season.

Lennon was critical of the club's handling of the situation, which saw him leave with the club still to play three crucial league matches.

"Scandalous," he said. "It's scandalous the way he's been treated.

"But that's just my opinion.

"He's been hung out on his own. I've been in a kind of similar situation with Bolton, when there was no leadership or structure behind the scenes.

"There is a structure at Rangers but there seems to be a lack of genuine support.

"When it really got tough a lot of people turned their back on him, which I found unpalatable."

The former Celtic boss revealed he had made contact with Murty to wish him well in the future and suggested that some had lost sight of the personal impact of these decisions.

"I spoke to him this week to offer my support," Lennon said. "At the end of the day, Graeme's a human being. People forget that.

"It's a very difficult position that he was put in. Even an experienced guy would find that situation very difficult.

"So I just rang him with a few words of encouragement and wished him well in whatever he decides to do."

