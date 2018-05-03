The Pittodrie boss believes the Dons get an unfair critique compared to their rivals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5779901675001-derek-mcinnes-aberdeen-deserve-more-credit-for-exploits.jpg" />

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said his side deserve greater recognition as they battle for a fourth-straight second placed finish in the Premiership.

The Dons face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday knowing victory will ensure they hold at least a three-point advantage over their nearest rivals for the runner-up spot with just two games left.

Managerless Rangers and Neil Lennon's outfit are looking to cut the gap, however, as they look to overtake Aberdeen.

McInnes' Reds came under heavy criticism following their Scottish Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Motherwell.

The manager believes his side's league showings should be lauded, though.

He said: "The players deserve a lot of credit, we are up there again, sitting in second spot at the minute.

"People have commented that it has been an underwhelming season for Aberdeen while a lot get said about the teams around about us.

"We don't seem to be getting that same recognition, so hopefully by winning on Saturday people can begin to recognise there has been good work done here this year."

McInnes turned down Rangers' overtures earlier in the season, with the Light Blues installing Graeme Murty following the rebuttal.

Murty has now departed Ibrox while Rangers look to advance talks with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard over becoming the club's new boss.

Pittodrie boss McInnes insisted Gerrard's potential arrival would boost the Scottish game.

He added: "The prospect of a global name like Gerrard coming into the Scottish game can only be a good thing.

"There is a lot of good about Scottish football at the minute and a lot of good managers.

"Certainly, Steven, if he was to come into it off the back of his playing career would add a box-office name.

"That can only help the game, I'm sure."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.