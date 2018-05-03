Christie: Finishing second great way to end time at Dons

Ryan Christie will return to Celtic after his loan spell at Aberdeen ends in the summer.

Christie is unable to face his parent club Celtic in final game of the season. sns group

Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Christie said he is not looking beyond the end of the season as he looks to secure second-place for The Dons before returning to Celtic.

The 23-year-old's thoughts are firmly focused on The Reds upcoming home ties against Hibs and Rangers which he has described as the biggest games of the season.

The terms of his loan arrangement mean Christie is unable to play against Celtic in the penultimate game of the season at Parkhead but he is looking to end his time at The Dons on a high.

He said: "A lot of people have been asking me what my future holds but it's hard to look past the end of the season as it will be such a great way to end my time at Aberdeen if we can steal second.

"It comes down to these two games and hopefully I can do as much to help the club in these two games.

"It's frustrating not being able to play against Celtic but I've become pretty used to that now over the last 18 months.

"It's great that the two games we've got left are the two biggest of our season."

The former Inverness midfielder said he hasn't held any discussions with Brendan Rodgers about his plans for next season but believes that Celtic will be getting a better player from the one who left 18 months ago.

"I'll be reporting to Celtic for pre-season and we'll take it from there.

"This season I've been lucky enough to play almost every game.

"It's taught me so much and given me so much experience and I feel playing at Aberdeen has given me a responsibility especially as an attacking player to create goals and score goals.

"That will only help me at a big club like Aberdeen where this is a pressure to win.

"Working under the manager has been brilliant. I said before about dealing with pressure.

"I think when I first went to Celtic from Inverness, I was just a young boy with crowds of about 3000 then straight to Parkhead where you're expected to dominate every team.

"I think the learning curve has mostly been to come up here to a big team like Aberdeen with a great following and still having that pressure to win every week.

"Being able to cope and deal with that is something I can bring back to Celtic and it's made me a better player."

With only three points separating the sides in the league table, McInnes' side welcome an in-form Hibs side to Pittodrie this weekend, and Christie said it is a tie they are relishing.

Ahead of Saturday's clash he said: "It's a game we're looking forward to.

"It's such a massive game, they've done very well this season and had many accolades for the football they're playing.

"It will be a very tough game but we're confident going into these last two games that we can take second place."

