Archibald: Survival is as sweet as top six finish for Jags
Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald said avoiding relegation is of massive importance.
Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald said clambering off the bottom of the Premiership to avoid the drop would rank alongside the Jags' top six finish from last season in terms of the satisfaction it provides.
The Firhill side fell to the bottom of the table after suffering a 4-0 thrashing off fellow strugglers Ross County last month.
Archibald's side have since recovered, picking up a crucial win over Hamilton and a point against St Johnstone last time out.
Asked if avoiding relegation given their recent struggles would be a bigger achievement than finishing in the top half last campaign, he said: "Yes, probably. It'll be up there, ranked beside it.
"Obviously, it will feel a bit different but it is massive to the whole club to stay in the Premiership.
"It makes it huge for everyone effected by the club and to drive the club forward."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.