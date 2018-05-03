  • STV
Sean Dillon: Robertson's success fills me with pride 

Euan Strathearn

The Montrose defender was speaking after scooping the League 2 player of the year award.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in Champions League final.
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in Champions League final. PA

Montrose defender Sean Dillon said he is delighted his former Dundee United team-mate Andrew Robertson will be playing in the Champion's League final.

The Irishman has been celebrating his own success recently after his side clinched the League Two championship last weekend and he was awarded the league's player of the season on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's Robertson, played his part in ensuring his side overcame Roma to book their place in the Champion's League final where they will meet Real Madrid in Kiev.

The pair played alongside each other for one season at Tannadice and Dillon said he is thrilled for his former defensive partner.

"He's awesome, I'm absolutely delighted for him.

"I was at the PFA awards last week and I spoke to his mother and father about what it was like when he was at Dundee United.

"He's a brilliant guy and he deserves absolutely everything he's got and I'm sure there's a lot more than that to come from him and I'd love nothing better than to see him lifting the Champions League trophy.

"To say you've played alongside someone like that makes you very proud.

"You always look out for your ex team-mates and no matter where they go whether it's down a couple of divisions or up a couple or even abroad.

"Andy is definitely a standout amongst the players we've played with.

"We definitely saw the talent though I'd be reluctant to say within three of four years he'd be playing in a Champions League final but you definitely saw the talent.

"He was good at the time but what he's doing now is incredible"

The 34-year-old was collected his player of the season award alongside his manager Stewart Petrie who scooped the manager of the season.

Montrose lifted the League Two trophy on the final day when they got the point against Elgin they needed to hold off title rivals Peterhead and the former Dundee United man was keen to pay tribute to the efforts of everyone at the club.

"It's great but I'm going to play it down because winning the league and getting the club promoted is the biggest thing for us and for me.

"This is a lovely touch but I'm receiving this on behalf of the rest of the squad and the people at the club

"Without them there's no way I could have done what I've done this year so it's probably a thank you to them more than me."

