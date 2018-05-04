Gerrard agrees deal to become next Rangers manager

The legendary Liverpool midfielder has agreed to a three-year contract at Ibrox.

Gerrard: Will be in charge at Ibrox from next season. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard will travel to Glasgow on Friday after agreeing a three-year deal to become the new manager of Rangers.

The Liverpool legend and his representatives held discussions with the Ibrox hierarchy - led by director of football Mark Allen - late into Thursday evening, with an agreement being reached in principle.

Gary McAllister will be named as Gerrard's assistant.

The new management team will take up their roles in June, with Jimmy Nicholl and Jonathan Johansson in charge of the first team until the end of the season.

Gerrard will be taking on his first senior managerial role, having coached Liverpool's Under-18s side this season.

The 37-year-old played over 700 times for Liverpool, earned 114 England caps and captained both club and country.

He won nine major trophies, including a famous Champions League win during his time with Liverpool.

While holding ambitions to become a manager, he rejected an approach from MK Dons two years ago saying that it came too soon.

Now he will take his first steps as a boss attempting to end Celtic's run of league titles and will work to improve Rangers after a season that has disappointed fans of the club.

