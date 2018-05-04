What can Rangers fans expect from Steven Gerrard the boss?

The Liverpool legend has agreed a three-year deal to become the next manager at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard watches on as Liverpool Under 18s face Derby County. PA

Steven Gerrard has agreed to become the next Rangers manager on a three-year deal.

While his ability on the pitch is fabled, less is known about the Liverpool legend's talents in the dugout.

The high-pressure post at Ibrox will be Gerrard's first job at senior level.

But his year in charge of the Reds' Under 18s has offered a few clues as to what Rangers fans can expect once the 37-year-old gets his feet under the table in Govan.

Here we run the rule over the results Gerrard has delivered to date, and the managerial influences that have inspired his coaching style so far.

Style of play

Steven Gerrard coaching Liverpool Under 18s. PA

Gerrard has proven flexible in his approach as manager of Liverpool Under 18s, often switching between formations.

He has regularly employed a three-man defence, although has moved to a 4-2-3-1 for certain fixtures - dependant on player availability.

Gerrard has spoken previously of his admiration for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, and looks to have taken a tactical lead from the Argentinian.

Much like Pochettino's Spurs and the in-your-face approach of his Anfield mentor Jurgen Klopp, the 37-year-old has often implored his side to press high up the pitch, with an emphasis on quick turnovers once they win the ball.

As a player, Gerrard became renowned for his combative, all-action style in the middle of the park.

As a manager, he looks keen to replicate a similar intensity, with Gerrard citing "aggression" as one of his founding coaching principles.

Detailing his philosophy, Gerrard said: "I think it is important that you channel it (aggression) in the right way.

"As a player, I got many, many tackles wrong and went over the top a few times and I had to come and apologise.

"That is not something I want to put into kids or young players at all, but you have to prepare them for the top level and the top level is physical and demanding and it is not just about tackles and competing.

"It is about trying to prepare them for the last five or ten minutes of games when it is hard and your legs are burning and your heart is burning and it is not a nice place to be in as a player.

"But you have to get them to be mentally strong to be prepared for that."

In attack, wing-backs have offered threat on the overlap, linking up with creative players to get in down the flanks.

Influences

Steven Gerrard has said Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers ranks amongst his main influences. PA

Gerrard's influences since stepping into coaching have come from far and wide, but those that he has worked with up close have certainly had a profound impact.

Across his playing career for club and country, the midfielder was coached by the likes of Rafa Benetiz, Fabio Capello and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

He explained: "Already in a short space of time I've tried to use things that all those managers I've played under have used with me - certain sayings, certain coaching points to individual players, certain points as I'm shaping an 11 up.

"Rafa Benitez was a fine tactical coach, of course you take a lot from him, then there was [Fabio] Capello at England level and Brendan Rodgers in terms of dominating the ball - so I'm blessed in terms of the experience and knowledge I've gained working with those people.

"But the key thing for me is doing it my way and trying to add all the good bits from all those managers to what I've already got."

Since hanging up his boots, Gerrard has been taking under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's wing.

Results

Steven Gerrard watches on as Liverpool Under 18s face Derby. PA

Gerrard's Liverpool team currently sit third in the Under 18s Premier League, ten points behind leaders Manchester United.

The Reds went on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league and won four from five in the UEFA Youth League in Gerrard's first couple of months in charge.

A 2-0 win over their rivals United in the UEFA Youth League last 16 saw Gerrard's side reach the quarter-finals.

Their European adventure came to an end at the last-eight stage, however, as Man City ran out 4-3 victors.

In the league, the Reds' challenge has faded of late after four straight defeats on their travels, including a domestic loss to City's fledgling stars.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.