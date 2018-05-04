Steven Gerrard to be unveiled as Rangers boss today

The Liverpool legend will begin work at Ibrox in June after penning a three-year deal.

Steven Gerrard is the new manager of Rangers. PA

Rangers are to unveil Steven Gerrard as manager on Friday afternoon.

The club's weekly press conference, scheduled to take place at Auchenhowie on Friday morning, has been cancelled.

Instead, Rangers will host media at Ibrox at 3pm, where it is understood a three-year deal for Gerrard to take over as boss will be announced.

The Liverpool legend is expected to begin work at Ibrox alongside assistant Gary McAllister in June.

Gerrard and his representatives held talks with Rangers chiefs on Thursday night that resulted in an agreement being reached in principle.

Rangers will be Gerrard's first senior managerial role, with the 37-year-old having coached Liverpool's Under 18s since last June.

Over a fabled playing career, he played more than 700 times for the Reds and was capped by England 114 times.

While holding ambitions to become a manager since hanging up his boots, Gerrard turned down an approach from MK Dons two years ago, saying that it came too soon.

Now he will take his first steps as a boss, tasked with attempting to end Celtic's run of league titles following an underwhelming campaign for the Light Blues.

