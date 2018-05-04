Football Talk: Skrtel to Rangers, Dons swoop for Ferguson

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Martin Skrtel is currently plying his trade in Turkey for Fenerbache. sns group

Steven Gerrard is set to arrive at Ibrox and he's already making plans for how his new team will look.

According to reports, Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel is his priority target to join him in Glasgow.

The pair played alongside one another at Liverpool and Gerrard will be hoping to persuade his former teammate to leave Fenerbache to sign for Rangers.

Meanwhile, ahead of Gerrard's impending arrival, the Light Blues have handed Swedish defender Thomas Isherwood a trial at the club as the youngster's contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer.

Only a few weeks ago, Isherwood had been linked with a move to their Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen are said to be eyeing a move for out of contract Hamilton starlet Lewis Ferguson. The Dons will be required to pay a compensation fee to secure his signing as they face competition from Crystal Palace.

And another Scottish talent hitting the headlines is Celtic-bound Lewis Morgan as Alex McLeish said he is considering calling up the Championship's player of the year for upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico.

