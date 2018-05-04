Football world reacts as Rangers appoint Steven Gerrard

The Liverpool legend will be unveiled as Rangers boss on Friday afternoon.

Steven Gerrard is expected to sign a three-year-deal at Ibrox. PA

Steven Gerrard is to be announced as Rangers boss on Friday.

The move has captured the attention of all those involved in the football world.

Scottish Premiership and English Premier League managers have all had their say and here we provide a rundown of the best quotes, tweets and analysis as Gerrard arrives in Glasgow:

Premiership bosses on Gerrard

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke wished his former colleague well.

He said: "Every manager was a rookie manager one day, that would be my answer to those type of comments.

"I worked with Steven while I was a coach at Liverpool. He was a great player and is a really good person.

"If he takes the job, I wish him well."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said the move can only be good for the Scottish game.

He added: "The prospect of a global name like Gerrard coming into the Scottish game can only be a good thing.

"There is a lot of good about Scottish football at the minute and a lot of good managers.

"Certainly, Steven, if he was to come into it off the back of his playing career would add a box-office name.

"That can only help the game, I'm sure."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning also believes Gerrard will boost the profile of the league.

He said: Every year I've been managing here the Premiership has become stronger.

"With Hearts, Rangers and Hibs coming back up, with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Neil Lennon at Hibs, if you can get Steven Gerrard up the profile of the league will increase."

West Ham boss David Moyes believes Gerrard is doing right by plunging into the Ibrox hotseat

"He is a really good guy Steven. I think he will take it on and he is joining a great football club with big traditions, big support in a great city. Why would he not take it on? You take on the challenge if you get it.

"It doesn't matter how good a player you have been in the past it doesn't prepare you for management except you have the experience of being in [high profile] situations. Until you do it you don't know what it is like so I think it will give Steven a great chance because there is a lot of pressure that comes with managing Glasgow Rangers."

Everton boss Sam Allardyce said that Gerrard will be facing a big transition as he goes into management.

"It's a big step and good luck to sleepless nights, Steve.

"It's a big club and it's his first time as a manager, so he'll find out when he's sat behind the desk how difficult it can be."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wishes him all the best and hopes to face Gerrard on the touchline.

"The biggest challenge? To convince the players, and not only the players but the staff, to believe in you.

"Of course, some luck too - that is important. I think Steve was an amazing player and showed he has the experience to manage, I wish him all the best.

"It will be fantastic for football to have him as a manager and to one day challenge him."

The reaction on social media

