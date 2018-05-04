Rangers confirm appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager

Gerrard will be unveiled as manager at a press conference at Ibrox this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard has been appointed new Rangers boss. PA

Rangers have announced Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a four-year deal.

The Liverpool legend will join the Ibrox club this summer.

Gerrard said: "I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.

"I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved."

The 37-year-old and his representatives held talks with Rangers chiefs on Thursday night that resulted in an agreement being reached in principle.

Rangers will be the former England captain's first senior managerial role, with Gerrard having coached Liverpool's Under 18s since last June.

Over a fabled playing career, he played more than 700 times for the Reds and was capped by England 114 times.

While holding ambitions to become a manager since hanging up his boots, Gerrard turned down an approach from MK Dons two years ago, saying that it came too soon.

Now he will take his first steps as a boss, tasked with attempting to end Celtic's run of league titles following an underwhelming campaign for the Light Blues.