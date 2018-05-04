Steven Gerrard's first Rangers press conference in quotes

The new Rangers boss said he can't wait to be a leader for the fans at Ibrox.

Gerrard said him and Brendan Rodgers haven't yet spoken about his new job. sns group

Rangers unveiled Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a four-year deal on Friday.

The Liverpool legend will join the Ibrox club this summer bringing Gary McAllister in as his assistant.

Gerrard was presented to the fans and spoke about his plans for the future at Ibrox.

We breakdown his first ever Rangers press conference in quotes.

The approach

He said: "There were a lot of things I had to weigh up.

"A huge opportunity presented itself, I was very aware of the size of Rangers from watching them from afar and sampling Old Firm games.

"When the call came off Liverpool for me to speak to Rangers it was a no-brainer for me.

"I got a different feeling in my stomach compared to the other opportunities I've had.

"I got a special feeling from that phone call and knew Rangers for me.

"I don't think it's important to talk about that in detail right here right now

"It's very important to talk about the support I've had from the first conversation."

Lack of experience?

"It's not an issue, it seems to be an issue for other people.

"But I can't control that.

"I respect everyones' opinion, I have been around big football clubs for a long time and in big football matches.

"I've watched big managers perform and worked for big managers.

"There is only one to get experience and that is to believe you have the right characteristics to take on a challenge.

"One day I will be experienced for sure and I'm confident this journey will help me."

Pressure

"I am looking forward to the schooling.

"Pressure isn't a bad thing for me, I've played and lived under pressure since I left school.

"If you are working under pressure you're in a good place.

"I've missed that pressure of fighting for three points since I finished playing.

"Being here now, I know that is going to come.

"I know there will be a lot of scrutiny but that is what I love.

"Bring it on, I don't mind being under intense pressure. I knew that before I decided to become Rangers manager.

"I'm up for the challenge."

The supporters

A large number of fans showed up to welcome Gerrard to the club. sns group

"The supporters were another big reason why I wanted to come and be a leader for them.

"Their loyalty and how they have stuck by this club is certainly one of the values I believe in.

"So I can't wait to be out there leading this team.

"With the right support, I am looking forward to some exciting times.

"That's the key, stability. We want to give these supporters an exciting team, a winning team and a team they can be proud of.

The challenge

Gerrard says he cannot wait to get started. sns group

"There is a lot of positivity around their ambition which matches mine.

"I have a confidence I can deliver here as a manager.

"The most important thing for me is the challenge.

"I need to get my feet in the door and my teeth into the job before I can weigh up where we need to strengthen but I am here to take it forward.

"I'm confident or I wouldn't be sitting in this seat. if I didn't have confidence in myself and my staff, in the board and Mark I won't have taken this challenge on.

"I'm confident we can do well, in terms of targets I just want to win. That's my buzz, the demand here and I'm ready for that.

"I wish I could get rid of the next few weeks and get started."