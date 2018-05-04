Brendan Rodgers looking to finish the season strongly

The Celtic boss was speaking ahead of his sides visit to Tynecastle on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers has secured Celtic's seventh title in a row. sns group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he is looking to bring more success to the club as he looks to finish the season on a high.

The Parkhead club can secure a historic back-to-back treble if they overcome Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on May 19, but have three league games remaining ahead of that encounter.

This Sunday, they travel to Tynecastle where Hearts brought their record-breaking unbeaten run to an end in December.



Craig Levein's men are one of only three Scottish teams to have beaten Rodgers' side since he took the reigns at Celtic Park in 2016 and although they have already secured the league title he wants his side to end the season on a high.

He said: "We were beaten by the better team on the day"

"We had an incredible run of 69 games, it may never be done again and Hearts were the better team on the day.

"We are off the back of a brilliant performance where we played really well.

"We got the scoreline we wanted to wrap up the league and we have three league games to finish and we would like to finish them as strong as we can."

Whilst Rodgers welcomed his former player Steven Gerrard to Scotland he said his appointment doesn't take his attention away from his own club.

He added: "I came in here a couple of years ago and the team was on a winning cycle and my job was to continue with that cycle and win in the best way that we possibly can.

"Over the last couple of years we have done okay, but we need to keep improving.

"There are a number of challenges. Aberdeen are in second position, Hibs have done really well this year so there is more than one challenge.

"But it doesn't make me focus any more or any less. This is a huge job, lots of expectations, lots of pressure but it is something I really enjoy.

"We still have a season to finish here and hopefully finish it well with more success and get a good break and look forward to the challenge of next year."