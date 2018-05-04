Dundee striker Simon Murray unsure where his future lies

The 26-year-old is on loan at Dens Park from parent club Hibernian until the summer.

Simon Murray joined Dundee on loan in a deadline day deal. sns group

Dundee striker Simon Murray says he hasn't held any discussions with Hibernian over his future.

Murray joined Neil McCann's side late in the January transfer window after Hibs secured a late move for midfielder Scott Allan in the opposite direction.

The forward has bagged just two goals since his move to Dundee but remains Neil Lennon's sides top scorer with 14 goals coming in the first half of the season but he doesn't know his future beyond the next week.

The Dee have an important three matches coming up with the club one win away from virtually securing safety ahead of next season, and face a clash with fellow strugglers Hamilton on Saturday.

He said: "At the moment I'm fully concentrating on getting this week over with and getting the right results and hopefully keeping Dundee up in the Premiership.

"Once that is over with, we can sit down and talk things through."

He added: "My agent has roughly spoken to them, but they are involved in their season at the moment.

"Once this week is over and there are no games left, hopefully we can have a sit down and see what's happening."

Murray scored a double in his third game, but he has failed to hit the back of the net since and the former Dundee United striker is likely to be called upon to lead the attack against Accies in the possible absence of Sofien Moussa on Saturday.

Of his struggles, Murray said: "I've only scored a couple of goals. It would have been nice to score a few more but I feel like I've been playing well in the games, I'm maybe just missing a goal or two.

"I'm just happy that I'm playing but hopefully I can grab a few more goals before the end of the season."