Partick Thistle and Ross County draw in relegation scrap

Both sides remain in trouble following Friday night's 1-1 draw at Firhill.

Ross County’s Ross Draper and Thistle's Kris Doolan do battle. SNS Group

Partick Thistle and Ross County drew 1-1 at Firhill in the battle to avoid the drop from the Premiership.

The result left County bottom of the table, two points behind the hosts with two games to play.

Chris Erskine put Thistle ahead after 22 minutes of the Friday-night relegation showdown.

He volleyed home Kris Doolan's cross after a mistake by visiting defender Harry Souttar.

County rallied and levelled just before half-time.

Billy Mckay struck the equaliser after Liam Fontaine lofted a ball into the box.

Both sides had chances after the break, but neither could snatch what would have been three vital points.

County are now on 28 points, with Thistle on 30 in the play-off zone.

Above them, Dundee and Hamilton - who meet on Saturday - are locked on 33 points.

