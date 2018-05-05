  • STV
All the latest results from the SPFL play-offs

Promotion and relegation has yet to be settled for many Scottish league sides.

Chance: United are aiming for the Premiership.
Chance: United are aiming for the Premiership. SNS Group

After a gruelling season, it's last-chance saloon for some SPFL sides with relegation and promotion being settled in the play-offs.

We'll keep you up to speed with all the latest scores and developments until the final ball is kicked.

Results

Tuesday 1 May

Premiership Play-off quarter-final, first leg

Dunfermline 0-0 Dundee United

League 1 Play-off semi-final, first leg

Stenhousemuir 1-1 Queen's Park

League 2 Play-off semi-final, second leg

Spartans 2-1 Cove Rangers

(Cove Rangers win 5-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday 2 May

Championship play-off semi-finals, first leg

Alloa Athletic 2-0 Raith Rovers

Arbroath 1-2 Dumbarton

League 1 play-off semi finals, first leg

Stirling Albion 0-1 Peterhead

Friday 4 May

Premiership play-off quarter-final, second leg

Dundee United 2-1 Dunfermline

(Dundee United win 2-1 on aggregate)

Fixtures

Saturday 5 May

Championship play-off semi-finals, second leg

Dumbarton 1-1 Arbroath

(Dumbarton win 3-2 on aggregate)

Raith Rovers 1-2 Alloa Athletic

(Alloa Athletic win 4-2 on aggregate)

League 1 play-off semi-finals, second leg

Peterhead 3-0 Stirling Albion

(Peterhead win 4-0 on aggregate)

Queen's Park 1-2 Stenhousemuir

(Stenhousemuir win 3-2 on aggregate)

League 2 play-off final, first leg

Cove Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath

Monday 7 May

Premiership play-off semi-final, first leg

Dundee United v Livingston

Wednesday 9 May

Championship play-off final, first leg

League One play-off final, first leg

Friday 11 May

Premiership play-off semi-final, second leg

Livingston v Dundee United

Saturday 12 May

League 1 play-off final, second leg

League 2 play-off final, second leg

Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers

Sunday 13 May

Championship play-off final, second leg

Thursday 17 May

Premiership play-off final, first leg

Semi-final winner v 11th in Premiership

Sunday 20 May

Premiership play-off final, second leg

11th in Premiership v Semi-final winner

