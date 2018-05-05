All the latest results from the SPFL play-offs
Promotion and relegation has yet to be settled for many Scottish league sides.
After a gruelling season, it's last-chance saloon for some SPFL sides with relegation and promotion being settled in the play-offs.
We'll keep you up to speed with all the latest scores and developments until the final ball is kicked.
Results
Tuesday 1 May
Premiership Play-off quarter-final, first leg
Dunfermline 0-0 Dundee United
League 1 Play-off semi-final, first leg
Stenhousemuir 1-1 Queen's Park
League 2 Play-off semi-final, second leg
Spartans 2-1 Cove Rangers
(Cove Rangers win 5-2 on aggregate)
Wednesday 2 May
Championship play-off semi-finals, first leg
Alloa Athletic 2-0 Raith Rovers
Arbroath 1-2 Dumbarton
League 1 play-off semi finals, first leg
Stirling Albion 0-1 Peterhead
Friday 4 May
Premiership play-off quarter-final, second leg
Dundee United 2-1 Dunfermline
(Dundee United win 2-1 on aggregate)
Fixtures
Saturday 5 May
Championship play-off semi-finals, second leg
Dumbarton 1-1 Arbroath
(Dumbarton win 3-2 on aggregate)
Raith Rovers 1-2 Alloa Athletic
(Alloa Athletic win 4-2 on aggregate)
League 1 play-off semi-finals, second leg
Peterhead 3-0 Stirling Albion
(Peterhead win 4-0 on aggregate)
Queen's Park 1-2 Stenhousemuir
(Stenhousemuir win 3-2 on aggregate)
League 2 play-off final, first leg
Cove Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
Monday 7 May
Premiership play-off semi-final, first leg
Dundee United v Livingston
Wednesday 9 May
Championship play-off final, first leg
League One play-off final, first leg
Friday 11 May
Premiership play-off semi-final, second leg
Livingston v Dundee United
Saturday 12 May
League 1 play-off final, second leg
League 2 play-off final, second leg
Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers
Sunday 13 May
Championship play-off final, second leg
Thursday 17 May
Premiership play-off final, first leg
Semi-final winner v 11th in Premiership
Sunday 20 May
Premiership play-off final, second leg
11th in Premiership v Semi-final winner