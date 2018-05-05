Aberdeen sign Hamilton' Ferguson on pre-contract deal

Lewis Ferguson will move to Pittodrie at the end of the current season.

Deal: Ferguson will join the Dons. SNS Group

Aberdeen have announced that they have agreed a pre-contract deal to sign Hamilton's Lewis Ferguson.

The midfielder will join the Dons at the end of the season when his existing deal at the SuperSeal Stadium expires.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: "Lewis is a promising young player who I look forward to working with and developing here at Pittodrie."

The 18-year old broke into Accies first team this season and has made 13 appearances for his side.