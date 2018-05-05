  • STV
  • MySTV

Neil McCann warns Dundee aren't safe from the drop yet

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Dark Blues boss saw his side defeat Hamilton Accies 1-0 at Dens Park.

Caution: McCann wants to be sure.
Caution: McCann wants to be sure. SNS Group

Dundee all but secured safety from relegation with a 1-0 win over Hamilton but manager Neil McCann warned the job isn't done yet.

Kevin Holt's 18th minute side gave Dundee the lead but a penalty save from Dougie Imrie four minutes from time was crucial to the result.

The victory at Dens Park means Dundee can't finish bottom and re six points and nine goals better off than Partick Thistle who occupy the play-off spot.

Though it would be an unlikely scenario that saw the Dark Blues slip into the play-off spot, McCann wants to make absolutely sure of their Premiership status.

"Clearly we are safe from automatic (relegation) but there is still work to be done," he said. "We have put ourselves in a really good position. I have told them in there, no over-celebration and to be fair they weren't.

"They are rightly happy with the result because it takes us clear (of automatic relegation) but the job is not totally done yet and you cannot be too complacent or take anything for granted.

"We will go up to the Highlands on Tuesday (to play Ross County) and try to get three points."

Accies relegation fears remain after defeat but boss Martin Canning believes they will get the results needed to stay up again.

He said: "We knew before today we had to win one game before the end of the season and that is still the same.

"We have a home game against St Johnstone on Tuesday and we have to go again.

"If we can win that, regardless of what happens elsewhere, that would put us (at least) three points above Partick Thistle going into the last game with a far superior goal difference. It should be enough."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.