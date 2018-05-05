Neil McCann warns Dundee aren't safe from the drop yet

The Dark Blues boss saw his side defeat Hamilton Accies 1-0 at Dens Park.

Caution: McCann wants to be sure. SNS Group

Dundee all but secured safety from relegation with a 1-0 win over Hamilton but manager Neil McCann warned the job isn't done yet.

Kevin Holt's 18th minute side gave Dundee the lead but a penalty save from Dougie Imrie four minutes from time was crucial to the result.

The victory at Dens Park means Dundee can't finish bottom and re six points and nine goals better off than Partick Thistle who occupy the play-off spot.

Though it would be an unlikely scenario that saw the Dark Blues slip into the play-off spot, McCann wants to make absolutely sure of their Premiership status.

"Clearly we are safe from automatic (relegation) but there is still work to be done," he said. "We have put ourselves in a really good position. I have told them in there, no over-celebration and to be fair they weren't.

"They are rightly happy with the result because it takes us clear (of automatic relegation) but the job is not totally done yet and you cannot be too complacent or take anything for granted.

"We will go up to the Highlands on Tuesday (to play Ross County) and try to get three points."

Accies relegation fears remain after defeat but boss Martin Canning believes they will get the results needed to stay up again.

He said: "We knew before today we had to win one game before the end of the season and that is still the same.

"We have a home game against St Johnstone on Tuesday and we have to go again.

"If we can win that, regardless of what happens elsewhere, that would put us (at least) three points above Partick Thistle going into the last game with a far superior goal difference. It should be enough."