A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian

Aberdeen and Hibernian met with both sides eyeing a crucial three points in the battle for second but were forced to accept a share of the spoils at Pittodrie.

Hibs were left to rue a missed penalty with Jamie Maclaren awarded a spot kick after a foul from Mark Reynolds but hitting his shot straight at Joe Lewis.

Dundee 1-0 Hamilton

Dundee made themselves all but safe from relegation with a vital win at Dens Park against Accies.

A bright first half performance saw them go ahead through a fine strike by Kevin Holt but Accies picked up the pace in the second half.

That looked to have earned them a point when they were awarded a penalty with just four minutes remaining but Dougie Imrie's spot kick was saved by Elliott Parish.

Motherwell 1-5 St Johnstone

Steven MacLean ended his St Johnstone career in style with a hat-trick as Saints thumped Motherwell at Fir Park.

The striker won't play on the artificial surface at Hamilton in midweek and is suspended for the final game but said farewell with a vintage performance.

Motherwell rested players as they prepare for the cup final and paid the price as the visitors profited. MacLean met a Richard Foster cross to put his side ahead after half an hour and five minutes later Steven Anderson doubled their lead.

MacLean added his second and third either side of half-time and though Gael Bigirmamapulled one back for 'Well with 12 minutes left on the clock, David McMillan rounded off the scoring three minutes later.





Rangers 1-0 Kilmarnock

A dramatic week off the pitch for Rangers ended with a victory on it as they took three points from a dangerous Kilmarnock side and stepped up their fight for second place.

The Ibrox side had failed to beat Kilmarnock this season but went close to opening the scoring when Jamie Murphy hit the bar in the first half. Jordan jones had a good chance for the visitors but neither side could break the deadlock.

With the clock running down the home side, in the temporary care of Jimmy Nicholl until Steven Gerrard takes over in the summer, found a winner.

A Sean Goss cross was met by David Bates and the defender headed home to seal three points.