  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicholl urges Rangers to complete strong league finish

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The caretaker boss say his side "have to" beat Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

Target: Nicholl is aiming to down Aberdeen.
Target: Nicholl is aiming to down Aberdeen. SNS Group

Rangers caretaker manager Jimmy Nicholl has targeted a win over Aberdeen as the next stage of "a triple" that could seal second place in the Premiership.

Nicholl, in charge until Steven Gerrard takes up his role as boss on June 1, saw his side defeat Kilmarnock 1-0 i their final match at Ibrox this season. A late header from David Bates ensured three vital points as Rangers look to edge ahead of Aberdeen and Hibernian to finish as league runners-up.

He said that a successful finish was essential to make up for ground lost earlier in the campaign.

"It is only the first leg of a triple and we have to go up there on Tuesday night and beat Aberdeen, we've got to," he told Rangers TV. "It is going to be right down to the wire and we have to go to Hibs in the last game.

"We have got ourselves in this position because of games which we have lost here at Ibrox but it is what it is. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us and we've got to make sure we're ready to do it."

Nicholl admitted he would probably be leaving the club as gerrard came in with his own coaching team and he expects the new boss to "weed out" players who aren't up to the task. 

"I told them, me and Jonatan Johansson have got three games in charge and after Hibs next Monday I'll be away probably," he said.

"I'm standing there as a supporter now. I'm not standing there as a man of any authority. 

"So sort it out. Give yourselves a chance in these three games to have the manager looking forward to working with you. 

"He'll do a bit of weeding - he'll get the weeds sorted out from the flowers. 

"I want to leave him a legacy of European football at least - and by doing that, that means they've performed and he's happy with what he's seen."

The coach said that he had been increasingly nervous as the match against Kilmarnock had gone on but credited the players with patience and effort.

"That's a great win; it wasn't looking like it for a long time," he said. "There was a lot of pressure on them in the final third and crosses across the face of the six yard box and nobody on the end of it; I thought it is never going to happen.

"The strange thing was their keeper never had a save to make and they nearly scored a couple of own goals. Then Jak pulled off the save of the match, it was a brilliant wee reaction save.

"The boys showed a lot of patience, because I was more anxious than them on the touchline, I just wanted them to do things quicker and with a wee bit more urgency.

"They kept patience and they kept possession and worked their opening, then it came from a quality cross into the box for young David Bates to get his head on the end of it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.