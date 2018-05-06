  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers fumes at state of pitch as Celtic beat Hearts

STV

Celtic won the game by three goals to one at Tynecastle after Lafferty put Hearts ahead.

Dembele: French hitman put Celtic ahead.
Dembele: French hitman put Celtic ahead. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers slammed the state of the Tynecastle pitch after seeing his side come from behind to beat Hearts 3-1.

The champions initially struggled to adapt to the surface in Edinburgh, but in the end flexed their muscles to avenge the 4-0 reverse at the ground earlier in the season that ended their historic unbeaten run.

Despite the win, the state of the pitch came in for heavy criticism from Rodgers, who suggested the grass was too long to allow either side to keep the ball on the floor, something which he feels is damaging to the Scottish game.

He said: "I thought the win was outstanding.

"But I sit a little bit embarrassed because of the pitch.

"You talk about standards, and this is a great club, Hearts, really passionate, (but) I felt really sorry for both sets of players.

"From a football perspective and for the spectators, that wasn't football."
Brendan Rodgers

"You saw it early on, the ball got thrown out and it stuck in the grass it was that long.

"It's not just to suit us, I'm talking about football in general. I was disappointed from a footballing perspective.

"It was the first time I said to a team of mine 'building the game from behind is a huge risk because the ball is getting stuck', so at half-time I said we had to play a more direct game, and from there we dominated the game.

"From a football perspective and for the spectators, that wasn't football."

He added: "This is about standards and the product of Scottish football. I'm talking about for the spectators and the young, gifted players in their team who can't dribble or pass the ball properly because of the grass.

"If that's what you want to do, then fine, but it's not football.

"I've been qualified for 20-odd years, I try to develop players and a product and move the game on.

"It was a brilliant win for us, having to cope and play a totally foreign game."

The pitch at Tynecastle has already come in for heavy criticism this season after being badly affected by the weather, and it is set to be dug up and relaid on Thursday, but, despite the conditions, goals from Dedryck Boyata, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair saw the Hoops claim another convincing win.

Kyle Lafferty had opened the scoring for Hearts with a fiercely struck volley in the 18th minute, but the main bone of contention for Jambos boss Craig Levein was the decision to disallow a goal from John Souttar with the score at 0-0.

He said: "I have no idea why the referee disallows the goal. If anyone is blocking him (goalkeeper Scott Bain), it's his own player.

"I think that's the biggest thing about the match, we were 1-1 when it could have been 2-0 and that would have made a huge difference.

"It's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous and I've no idea."

On the debate surrounding the pitch, he added: "There wasn't enough grass on it last time, eh? If they tell me how much they want, we will try and get it right next time!"

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.