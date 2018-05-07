Football Talk: Gerrard eyes Solanke, Ferguson well wishes

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

England Under 21 forward Dominic Solanke (left) has struggled for game time at club level. SNS

Incoming Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks to have already identified his top target.

The Liverpool legend has vowed to clear out the deadwood at Ibrox this summer as the Light Blues squad goes under the knife.

A band of new signings will also likely arrive in Govan. Gerrard has reportedly penned Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke's name at the top of his shortlist.

The former Chelsea front man has struggled for game time since moving to Anfield and Gerrard is apparently keen to bring the youngster to Glasgow on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, the football world has rallied in support of Sir Alex Ferguson after the legendary manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger used his farewell message on the Emirates pitch to offer his backing to his old foe.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish, who was a part of Ferguson's revered Aberdeen European Cup winning team, said he was praying for a speedy recovery.



Top Stories