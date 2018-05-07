  • STV
Celtic forward Edouard set to miss Scottish Cup final 

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Odsonne Edouard was injured against Hearts, while Charly Musonda has returned to Chelsea.

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard hobbles off against Hearts. SNS

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard looks set to miss the Scottish Cup final after suffering a hamstring injury against Hearts.

The striker, starting alongside the returning Moussa Dembele, pulled up short during the Hoops' 3-1 win over Hearts

With just two weeks of the season remaining, manager Brendan Rodgers cast doubt over the Frenchman's chances of playing again this campaign.

Edouard is due to return to Paris this summer when his loan spell comes to a conclusion.

Rodgers said: "It looked like a hamstring so we will have to assess that.

"It will be an absolute shame if he is going to be ruled out (of the Cup final against Motherwell).

"He has been brilliant for us and just continued to develop and improve. It looks like a hamstring, and there's only a couple of weeks left.

"If it is that, then yes (he will miss out)."

With Edouard sidelined, onus will likely fall on Moussa Dembele to lead the line for Celtic in the cup final.

Dembele was substituted shortly after Edouard hobbled off.

Rodgers, however, said there were no concerns over his talismanic striker.

"Precaution yes," he said. "The minute he (Edouard) gets injured, with Moussa coming back in, once you get past the 65-minute mark it runs a high risk. He is prone to one or two hamstrings so it was just a precaution."

Charly Musonda will not be seen in a Celtic jersey again this campaign, though.

The winger has endured a frustrating period in Glasgow, managing just eight appearances.

Musonda has now picked up a shoulder injury that has seen the Belgian return to parent club Chelsea.

Rodgers said no decision has been made as of yet on his long-term future.

"He has gone back (to Chelsea)," Rodgers revealed. "He got injured while the squad was away, on his shoulder. "We have sent him back to Chelsea to get the treatment, similar to what happened with Pat (Roberts) because he's their player.

"I would very much doubt it (he will be back), for this season. We will have a chat with Chelsea like we do with all the loan players.

"He has been unfortunate. The team has been playing very well and he's had some game time."

