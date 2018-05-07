McInnes: Finishing best of the rest should be celebrated

The Aberdeen boss agreed that finishing best-of-the-rest should be celebrated.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says not finishing second would be a "huge disappointment". SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he agrees with Neil Lennon's assertion that finishing best of the rest is a title in itself given Celtic's strength.

McInnes' Dons host Rangers on Tuesday looking to tighten their grip on second spot in the Premiership.

The Light Blues can leapfrog their rivals with victory, though, while Hibs can remain in contention to finish runners-up on the final day by beating Hearts on Wednesday.

McInnes stated that finishing anything other than second would be a huge disappointment for the Pittodrie outfit.

However, he feels the pressure is on Rangers to pip the Dons given their superior transfer outlay.

He said: "Hopefully we can look back and see ourselves as the second best team in the country, with our league form.

"Ourselves and Hibs will be hugely disappointed to come this close and not finish second.

"For Rangers, it's a bit more than that.

"For them, with the money they spend, it will be a bit more embarrassing.

"But for us and Hibs, certainly for our own sake, there will be huge disappointment if we don't finish second.

"As Neil Lennon said, it will feel like winning the league to finish second as we all feel we are in a league at the minute we can't win with the strength of Celtic.

"So, to be the next best team should be celebrated by clubs like ourselves and Hibs."

Aberdeen have secured the signing of Hamilton youngster Lewis Ferguson on a pre-contract deal from this summer.

McInnes, who confirmed that defender Anthony O'Connor will depart Pittodrie this summer when his contract expires, said the 18-year-old has been a long-term target.

He added: "He's a good age, we can't only buy ready-made players.

"He's only played 9 or 10 games at first-team level but he was someone I liked the minute I saw him playing against our development team a couple of seasons ago.

"He is someone who can do a bit of everything but he's only potential at this point.

"We feel he's the type of signing we should be making here a Aberdeen as we can't always go for experience."

Revered manager Sir Alex Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

McInnes sent his best wishes to the Dons legend, who led the Pittodrie side to European glory in 1983.

He said: "The fact we know his character, he's got a chance to fight it and here's hoping he can come through it.

"You see the outpouring of affection towards him and, having got to know him over the last couple of years, and watched from outside how strong a manager he was, what is clear is that his determination to pull through will help him I'm sure.

"Everybody connected with the club sends the same warm wishes to him

"Hopefully he can pull through, let's all stay positive and say prayers hoping for a positive outcome."