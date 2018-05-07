McCann hails Parish as goalkeeper earns new Dundee deal

Elliot Parish triggered a one-year extension with the Dark Blues after meeting a clause.

Elliot Parish takes the claim after saving a penalty to secure victory for Dundee over Hamilton. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann hailed Elliot Parish after the goalkeeper triggered a one-year contract extension with the club.

Parish has activated a clause in his deal to prolong his stay at Dens Park beyond the summer after making 27 appearances to date in his debut season at Dundee.

The former Accrington stopper saved a late Dougie Imrie penalty to preserve the Dark Blues' lead against Hamilton on Saturday and all-but-secure McCann's side's top-flight status next campaign.

McCann said: "He has done really well considering when he came in he had to be really patient, playing behind Scott Bain," McCann said of Parish, who had to wait until November to make his debut.

"He got his chance and has had some brilliant displays.

"I thought he was superb up in Dingwall the last time when we got a great result (2-0 win in December). "I think he will be really satisfied with his performances.

"He had contract with a trigger on it if he made so many appearances, and he has done that and clearly that is testament to how well he has done to stay in the team.

"The life of a goalkeeper can be grim because you're just waiting on one player going down as opposed to an outfield player and you are the last line of defence.

"If you make a mistake - as Elliot had done - you think it might have cost a result, but my goodness, he stepped up on Saturday and he was a hero because that was a huge three points for us.

"He seems pretty happy going into this next game, that's for sure."

With a six-point advantage at their disposal, it would take a nine-goal swing and results to go against them for Dundee to be at risk of dropping into the play-off place.

McCann, however, says his team will not be letting up.

"For the avoidance of doubt, there have not been any engines turned down and we're not going up there to go through the motions.

"We understand what we have to do to avoid the play-off spot," he said. "It's a win we're after tomorrow night."