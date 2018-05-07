  • STV
  • MySTV

McCann hails Parish as goalkeeper earns new Dundee deal

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Elliot Parish triggered a one-year extension with the Dark Blues after meeting a clause.

Elliot Parish takes the claim after saving a penalty to secure victory for Dundee over Hamilton.
Elliot Parish takes the claim after saving a penalty to secure victory for Dundee over Hamilton. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann hailed Elliot Parish after the goalkeeper triggered a one-year contract extension with the club. 

Parish has activated a clause in his deal to prolong his stay at Dens Park beyond the summer after making 27 appearances to date in his debut season at Dundee.

The former Accrington stopper saved a late Dougie Imrie penalty to preserve the Dark Blues' lead against Hamilton on Saturday and all-but-secure McCann's side's top-flight status next campaign.

McCann said: "He has done really well considering when he came in he had to be really patient, playing behind Scott Bain," McCann said of Parish, who had to wait until November to make his debut.

"He got his chance and has had some brilliant displays.

"I thought he was superb up in Dingwall the last time when we got a great result (2-0 win in December). "I think he will be really satisfied with his performances.

"He had contract with a trigger on it if he made so many appearances, and he has done that and clearly that is testament to how well he has done to stay in the team.

"The life of a goalkeeper can be grim because you're just waiting on one player going down as opposed to an outfield player and you are the last line of defence.

"If you make a mistake - as Elliot had done - you think it might have cost a result, but my goodness, he stepped up on Saturday and he was a hero because that was a huge three points for us.

"He seems pretty happy going into this next game, that's for sure."

With a six-point advantage at their disposal, it would take a nine-goal swing and results to go against them for Dundee to be at risk of dropping into the play-off place.

McCann, however, says his team will not be letting up.

"For the avoidance of doubt, there have not been any engines turned down and we're not going up there to go through the motions.

"We understand what we have to do to avoid the play-off spot," he said. "It's a win we're after tomorrow night."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.