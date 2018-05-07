Sir Alex Ferguson wrote to groom days before he fell ill

The Manchester United legend, who had brain surgery on Saturday, remains in intensive care.

Sir Alex is believed to have written the letter just days before being rushed to hospital. PA

A groom was stunned to receive a touching hand-written card from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of his wedding on Monday.

Sir Alex, who is in intensive care after brain surgery on Saturday, is believed to have written the letter just days before being rushed to hospital.

The former Manchester United manager wrote: "May I wish you a very special day on the occasion of your marriage. I also wish you many years of happiness and good health."

The 76-year-old added: "Best wishes, Alex Ferguson. PS. Remember it's a marathon not a sprint!"

Becky Clarke, who married lifelong United fan Geoff Dignan on Monday, asked the club if Sir Alex would send him a note ahead of their big day. To her surprise it arrived just in time for the ceremony.

Geoff, 32, told ITV News: "It would only have been written in the last week or so. It's amazing, especially with what just happened to him."

He added: "I really hope he gets better soon."

Geoff Dignan said it was 'amazing' to have received a letter from Sir Alex. Becky Clarke/Facebook

The operation went "very well", Sir Alex's former club Manchester United said.

In a statement on Saturday, the club said: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes."

Warm wishes from the world of football and beyond have flooded for the managerial mastermind since his operation.

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick said he was "devastated" by the announcement, writing on Twitter: "All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong boss."

Meanwhile, former United player David Beckham posted a picture on Instagram of himself as a fresh-faced schoolboy with Sir Alex, writing: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family."