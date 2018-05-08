Football Talk: King's Celtic premonition, Flood's meltdown

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Dave King: The Rangers chairman leaves Ibrox after a media briefing. SNS

Celtic may currently hold all the aces, but Dave King believes the Parkhead club will fold like "a pack of cards" should Rangers claim a league title.

The Ibrox chairman claimed that the Hoops' cost structure could collapse should their access to the Champions League gold mine be blocked off by their rivals.

At a media conference on Monday, King confirmed that a share issue is imminent that will likely raise £6m fresh cash for the Light Blues.

The South Africa-based businessman also refuted speculation external investment is in the pipeline at the club, with King claiming he is the "bank of first resort" for Rangers.

Meanwhile, Livingston beat Dundee United 3-2 at Tannadice in the play-off semi-final first leg.

Tangerines skipper Willo Flood saw red as the clock ticked down after shoving Shaun Byrne. The former Celtic midfielder then proceeded to shout at the home dugout and push a cameraman as he made his way towards the tunnel.

