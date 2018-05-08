Levein hits back at 'bleating' Rodgers over pitch comments

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had claimed Hearts' pitch left him "embarrassed".

Hearts boss Craig Levein has defended his tactics in the 3-1 loss to Celtic. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has hit back at Brendan Rodgers over his complaints about the Tynecastle surface, informing his Celtic counterpart he can "moan and bleat all he wants" as the pitch will be the same next time.

Rodgers claimed after the Hoops' 3-1 win in the capital that the length of the grass on the pitch left him embarrassed as it diminished the football spectacle on offer.

Levein questioned why his counterpart would complain about Hearts attempting to level the playing field against a Celtic side with resources which outstrip those of their rivals.

Asked if he'd told the groundsman to leave the grass longer for the champions' visit, Levein said: "Maybe."

He added: "I sat with Brendan for twenty minutes after the game and he never mentioned it.

"I would have hated to see the fury and the froth if they'd actually lost the game, eh?

"Listen, if we want to talk about a level playing field, if they bring a team through here that earn the same money our players do then we'll put them out on the pitch and see who wins.

"There is not a level playing field in Scotland and I make no apologies for staying within the rules and trying to win the game, none at all.

"He can moan and bleat all he wants, it will be the same again next time.

"The pitch the time before was worse than it was this time.

"I just get disappointed, Brendan can set up his team and his pitch up any way he wants.

"As long as we stay within the rules, I don't know what he is bleating about.

"It's all a nonsense really."

Hearts are to install a £1m hybrid surface this summer ahead of the next campaign.

On the new pitch, Levein said: "We'll just let it grow, and if there is anything else I can think of that will help us win, I'll try that as well."

Steven Naismith's challenge on Celtic skipper Scott Brown is to be reviewed by the Scottish FA's compliance officer Tony McGlennan.

Levein confirmed he would appeal any SFA charge brought against Naismith.

Asked if thought it was a bad challenge, he responded: "No."

