Laszlo defends 'frustrated' Flood after play-off defeat

Daryn MacRae

The Dundee United boss backed his irate skipper after Livingston's 3-2 win at Tannadice.

Dundee United captain Willo Flood is sent off against Livingston.
Dundee United captain Willo Flood is sent off against Livingston.

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has defended "frustrated" Willo Flood despite his skipper's Tannadice meltdown.

The Irish midfielder picked up a second booking for pushing Shaun Byrne as the clocked ticked down in United's 3-2 defeat to Livingston in the first leg of their Premiership play-off semi-final.

An irate Flood then laid bare his frustration to the home dugout, before taking a swipe at a television camera as he made his way towards the tunnel.

Laszlo, who revealed defender Bilel Mohsni is a doubt for the second leg with a groin strain, said: "It's very painful because he is a very good captain.

"But I am sceptical about the decision, I would have to watch it again, because in the first half the Livingston player should have had a red card.

"Willo was frustrated but he's only human. This was a big chance for us to move up the leagues so it was painful for him.

"It is frustration and I have no problem with that.

"I will protect Willo. He always gives 100 per cent and he was just frustrated and that's OK with me.

"That's not a problem."

United's quest to end their stint in the second tier was boosted when they responded quickly to Livi attacker Rafa De Vita's second minute opener to go ahead through a Thomas Mikkelsen strike and Jackson Longridge's own-goal.

Josh Mullen and Scott Pittman would score a quickfire double for the visitors to turn the tie on it's head, however.

Laszlo added: "We controlled the game for 80 minutes but made mistakes, two individual errors, and we had to be clever.

"Murdoch tried to step out when he didn't have to but generally I will protect my players because they have had a very difficult season, and had a short time to prepare after our two games against Dunfermline.

"If I am honest, we had to score the third goal. We came close but it didn't happen up front and we made mistakes at the back. We can do better at Livingston."

Livingston boss David Hopkin told BBC Radio Scotland: "I felt we scored a great goal but we switched off, we dropped off a wee bit.

"I told the boys to squeeze it a bit more and we did that and we got the goals we deserved.

"I thought we should have had a penalty.

"I thought it was a stonewaller because the boy brings Scott down from the back.

"If we had gone back to the Tony Macaroni with a 2-1 defeat I would have been delighted but we have a lead.

"I thought Josh Mullin was brilliant and he brought in the legs. Scott Pittman's was a fantastic finish as well.

"I knew we would be organised and I thought we could score some goals.

"To come to Tannadice and score three is brilliant.

"I am delighted and I am sure it was a great game to watch."

