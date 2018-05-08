  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon: Hearts can prepare Tynecastle pitch as they wish

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Hibs boss Neil Lennon said he will have no complaints over the surface in the derby.

Neil Lennon is looking to finish second upon Hibs' return to the Premiership.
Neil Lennon is looking to finish second upon Hibs' return to the Premiership. SNS

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has said he will hold no grudges over the condition of the pitch for Wednesday's Edinburgh derby as the state of the Tynecastle surface is entirely Hearts' prerogative.

Brendan Rodgers was critical of the Jam Tarts' pitch after Celtic's 3-1 win on Sunday, with the Hoops manager claiming the length of the grass was a cause of embarrassment.

Hearts counterpart Craig Levein hit back on Tuesday, informing Rodgers he would leave the grass long again to help level the playing field against the champions.

Speaking ahead of Hibs' visit to their capital city rivals on Wednesday, Lennon insisted he was unperturbed by Hearts' attempts to wring out the most they could from their home-field advantage.

"I'm delighted to see grass on it," he said. "It is going to be dry and a bit long but it looked fine.

"Obviously, Brendan wasn't happy about it, I get that, but Hearts aren't going to treat the pitch to suit anybody other than themselves.

"It's entirely their prerogative.

"Like I say, I was just glad to see grass on it as a couple of times this season it's been very, very bare."

He added: "They play a certain way and get the pitch suited to their style of play.

"We try to keep the pitch quick, that suits us.

"You hear of manager's bringing the pitch in at times, I've come up against that plenty of times in Europe and the Premier League, so no change there really.

"It's a tight pitch, not conducive to playing with a great deal of width, so the game becomes narrow and a bit more physical.

"I can understand why they are very strong at home."

Lennon's side have enjoyed an impressive return to the top flight, and remain in the battle to finish second with two games remaining.

Having picked up seven points from nine available so far against Hearts this season, Lennon believes the Easter Road outfit have reasserted their dominance over their city rivals, for the time being at least.

He said: "We certainly have this season, but how long that lasts remains to be seen.

"We're 20 points ahead, that's very healthy and that doesn't lie as to how strong and consistent we've been.

"My target isn't to be the top dogs in Edinburgh, it's just a by-product of the bigger picture for me.

"We've had a stellar season and want it to continue."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.