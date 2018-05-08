Lennon: Hearts can prepare Tynecastle pitch as they wish

Hibs boss Neil Lennon said he will have no complaints over the surface in the derby.

Neil Lennon is looking to finish second upon Hibs' return to the Premiership. SNS

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has said he will hold no grudges over the condition of the pitch for Wednesday's Edinburgh derby as the state of the Tynecastle surface is entirely Hearts' prerogative.

Brendan Rodgers was critical of the Jam Tarts' pitch after Celtic's 3-1 win on Sunday, with the Hoops manager claiming the length of the grass was a cause of embarrassment.

Hearts counterpart Craig Levein hit back on Tuesday, informing Rodgers he would leave the grass long again to help level the playing field against the champions.

Speaking ahead of Hibs' visit to their capital city rivals on Wednesday, Lennon insisted he was unperturbed by Hearts' attempts to wring out the most they could from their home-field advantage.

"I'm delighted to see grass on it," he said. "It is going to be dry and a bit long but it looked fine.

"Obviously, Brendan wasn't happy about it, I get that, but Hearts aren't going to treat the pitch to suit anybody other than themselves.

"It's entirely their prerogative.

"Like I say, I was just glad to see grass on it as a couple of times this season it's been very, very bare."

He added: "They play a certain way and get the pitch suited to their style of play.

"We try to keep the pitch quick, that suits us.

"You hear of manager's bringing the pitch in at times, I've come up against that plenty of times in Europe and the Premier League, so no change there really.

"It's a tight pitch, not conducive to playing with a great deal of width, so the game becomes narrow and a bit more physical.

"I can understand why they are very strong at home."

Lennon's side have enjoyed an impressive return to the top flight, and remain in the battle to finish second with two games remaining.

Having picked up seven points from nine available so far against Hearts this season, Lennon believes the Easter Road outfit have reasserted their dominance over their city rivals, for the time being at least.

He said: "We certainly have this season, but how long that lasts remains to be seen.

"We're 20 points ahead, that's very healthy and that doesn't lie as to how strong and consistent we've been.

"My target isn't to be the top dogs in Edinburgh, it's just a by-product of the bigger picture for me.

"We've had a stellar season and want it to continue."

