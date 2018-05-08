Rodgers : I'm not 'looking over garden fence' at Rangers

The Celtic manager shrugged off Dave King's 'pack of cards' claims.

Relaxed: Rodgers says Celtic are in good shape. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has shrugged off claims made by Rangers chairman Dave King that one league title for the Ibrox side would see their rivals fall like "a pack of cards".

Celtic have sealed their seventh successive league title but, speaking after appointing Steven Gerrard for next season, King said the new manager would be backed financially to challenge.

He said a Premiership win would tip the balance away from the east end of Glasgow, claiming: "We only need one league. We don't need two or three. We need one. Once we take one away, it's a pack of cards."

Rodgers said he paid little attention on others, preferring to focus on developing his own side but rejected the suggestion that the set-up at Celtic meant that losing a single title would deal them a serious blow.

"I can only talk from my experience of being in here for the past couple of seasons," he said. "I think that what has really impressed me is the strategy and the alignment of interest here.

"The board have done a brilliant job here, the pillars of the club are very strong and there's a way forward here.

"I think for Celtic, we're defined on what we do, not on anyone else. It's something I've said since I've come in here: Our measure is ourselves. Can we be the best that we can be? We do that by having a strategy off the pitch that allows us on the field to work with players, make them better and hopefully win as many games as we can.

"We respect every team and every club but I'm not one to be looking over the garden fence at anyone else. I couldn't be happier with how the club is developing and improving but we always have to be better and that's something that we look to do."

Asked if Rangers were "upping the ante" with their managerial appointment and promise of investment, he dismissed the idea that he would be concerned about events at Ibrox.

Rodgers, who has won every domestic competition since arriving at the club in the summer of 2016 and has taken the club to the Champions League group stages twice, admitted that one club can't stay at the top indefinitely but there was proof that Celtic had a strategy that meant they could cope without being in the elite competition.

"Celtic won't win the league absolutely every single year for all time," he said. "It's what you can build and what you create and it's not dependent on [Champions League].

"We have to be realistic. Before we came in here, the club hadn't qualified for three seasons. I think the club was in good hands and progressing.

"Of course it's very difficult to qualify for the Champions League. First and foremost you have to win your league. That's something the club has done in this last cycle so our job is to continue with that. Our plans and strategy moving forward is already well in place to be as strong as we can be for next season. That's all that we can worry about."

Rodgers was also relaxed about Hearts boss Craig Levein accusing him of "moaning and bleating" about the condition of the Tynecastle pitch when the sides met at the weekend. The Celtic boss had criticised the surface and Levein responded by saying it would be the same the next time the teams played.

"I was bleating," the Celtic manager said.

"I've got a lot of time for Craig. I don't know him that well but the times I've spoken to him after games I've quite enjoyed his company.

"I had a laugh with him after the game on it but there's no right or wrong. I will have my opinion and Craig will have his, as he should have.

"For me, it's very simple. I want the best quality game and I think that was proven after we won the game that I still feel for people watching the game about the quality.

"I'm one that's never one that's just to be happy in winning a game, we want to win but I always respect that we're in a business to entertain. That won't change for me.

"I felt it was a brilliant day, the atmosphere was great and what let it down at times was the football. That was purely the pitch. But that was only my opinion."

