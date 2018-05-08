Brown: Tough tackles and fouls won't get me wound up

The Celtic captain says it's a waste of time giving him special attention.

Unchanged: Brown says challenges don't faze him. SNS Group

Celtic captain Scott Brown says opposition teams won't put him off his game by fouling him or singling him out for tough tackling.

The midfielder was on the receiving end of a tackle from Hearts' Steven Naismith on Sunday that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers described as "shocking", though no action was taken by the match referee.

Brown has been on the receiving end of two challenges this year that have seen players sent off, with Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove and Ross County's Andrew Davies getting their marching orders for fouling the 32-year old.

He says he believes he has an unfair reputation for rash tackling himself and that those who target him thinking they will get a reaction are wasting their time.

Brown said: "It was a bit late. He (Naismith) says there was nothing in it but looking back, it was a bit late.

"I think everyone thinks I am a hard tackler and I launch myself into every tackle.

"But no, I sit in front of the back four and pass the ball and break up play but fairly.

"I think they try to wind me up and get me sent off but let's be honest I am past that stage and have matured eventually.

"So it is not going to work."