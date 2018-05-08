Kettlewell blasts officials after late penalty call

Andrew Dallas booked Michael Gardyne for diving in the final minutes of defeat.

Dejected: Kettlewell said decision was wrong. SNS Group

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell bemoaned a decision not to award his side a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Dundee and asked who is accountable for making big calls.

County are guaranteed to finish in the bottom two of the Premiership but could escape automatic relegation if they can beat St Johnstone while Partick Thistle lose, leapfrogging the Glasgow side into the play-off spot.

With every result crucial, Kettlewell was dismayed when referee Andrew Dallas booked County forward Michael Gardyne for diving in the closing stages after a clash with Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Asked if a penalty should have been awarded to his side, he said:"Yes, I've seen it again and my question is, who is accountable for it?"

"When a team goes down, people lose their jobs.

"We would love to know who is accountable because we just get fobbed off all the time.

"I hate to keep making it as an excuse and trying to fob people off and saying that's why we lost the game - I'm not saying that - but it was a huge moment in the game and one we didn't get."

He added: "I know there is human error in football but at the end of the day these decisions are massive and there are aspects of our play we can do better (too).

"It was a poor goal to lose and there were opportunities we didn't take, so that's the bit we take responsibility for.

"But if you get a penalty at that stage of the game who knows what happens, you have an opportunity to get level and build momentum to win the game."

Simon Murray's goal guaranteed Dundee's Premiership status and manager Neil McCann was pleased with his side's strong end to the season.

"I charged the boys with the task of getting five wins from the five games," he said. "We've got three from four and we will look to go to Partick and make it four.

"We want to do it off our own backs and win the game."