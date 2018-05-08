  • STV
  • MySTV

Kettlewell blasts officials after late penalty call

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Andrew Dallas booked Michael Gardyne for diving in the final minutes of defeat.

Dejected: Kettlewell said decision was wrong.
Dejected: Kettlewell said decision was wrong. SNS Group

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell bemoaned a decision not to award his side a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Dundee and asked who is accountable for making big calls.

County are guaranteed to finish in the bottom two of the Premiership but could escape automatic relegation if they can beat St Johnstone while Partick Thistle lose, leapfrogging the Glasgow side into the play-off spot.

With every result crucial, Kettlewell was dismayed when referee Andrew Dallas booked County forward Michael Gardyne for diving in the closing stages after a clash with Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Asked if a penalty should have been awarded to his side, he said:"Yes, I've seen it again and my question is, who is accountable for it?"

"When a team goes down, people lose their jobs.

"We would love to know who is accountable because we just get fobbed off all the time.

"I hate to keep making it as an excuse and trying to fob people off and saying that's why we lost the game - I'm not saying that - but it was a huge moment in the game and one we didn't get."

He added: "I know there is human error in football but at the end of the day these decisions are massive and there are aspects of our play we can do better (too).

"It was a poor goal to lose and there were opportunities we didn't take, so that's the bit we take responsibility for.

"But if you get a penalty at that stage of the game who knows what happens, you have an opportunity to get level and build momentum to win the game."

Simon Murray's goal guaranteed Dundee's Premiership status and manager Neil McCann was pleased with his side's strong end to the season.

"I charged the boys with the task of getting five wins from the five games," he said. "We've got three from four and we will look to go to Partick and make it four.

"We want to do it off our own backs and win the game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.