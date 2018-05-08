  • STV
  • MySTV

Canning can't accept Accies are safe from drop yet

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Hamilton's defeat to St Johnstone means freak results could see them in the play-odds.

Reluctant: Canning says he won't tempt fate.
Reluctant: Canning says he won't tempt fate. SNS Group

Hamilton boss Martin Canning says he can't accept his side are safe from relegation despite results meaning only a freak set of results could put them in the play-offs.

Accies fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to St Johnstone but losses for both Ross County and Partick Thistle mean they are almost certainties to be the bottom two after Saturday's final games.

However, a win for Partick Thistle, defeat for Accies and a 13-goal swing in goal difference would see the teams switch places and that means Canning won't say his team is out of the woods.

Asked if his side were safe, he said: "No, because I would look pretty stupid on Saturday if I am sitting in front of you guys and we are not.

"I know we should be but stranger things have happened in football. I would be pig-sick if a freak event was to occur.

"I'd think we're almost there but mathematically we have to approach Saturday's game properly and try to take something from the game to guarantee it."

Reflecting on the loss to St Johnstone, he again bemoaned poor defending, saying it had been costing his side dearly all season.

"It's unacceptable - the number of goals we've conceded this year," he said. "That type of game, when you're comfortable, we should never be 2-0 down.

"We should never find ourselves in that position. We're scoring more than enough goals to be comfortable but if you defend like that you give yourself a mountain to climb.

"If we can go Saturday and get the job finished, everyone could take a massive amount of credit.

"It's been a difficult year with players leaving, the club have lost nearly £1million to fraud so if we stay in the league it will be a real achievement. But we can't be losing that type of game if we want to be improving next year."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright saw his side keep their hopes of finishing seventh and said that there were always targets for players.

"They made it difficult for us and the first half was pretty even but once Zander Clark made the save from the (Darian MacKinnon) header we controlled it and deserved to win it.

"It was disappointing to lose the goal but we saw it out professionally.

"There are no meaningless games. You are professional footballers. It is your livelihood.

"We are desperate for the win and we proved that and will be desperate for the win on Saturday.

"Tonight's win gives us a chance of seventh place and it guarantees eighth place so it was a good win and an important win."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.