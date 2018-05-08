Canning can't accept Accies are safe from drop yet

Hamilton's defeat to St Johnstone means freak results could see them in the play-odds.

Reluctant: Canning says he won't tempt fate. SNS Group

Hamilton boss Martin Canning says he can't accept his side are safe from relegation despite results meaning only a freak set of results could put them in the play-offs.

Accies fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to St Johnstone but losses for both Ross County and Partick Thistle mean they are almost certainties to be the bottom two after Saturday's final games.

However, a win for Partick Thistle, defeat for Accies and a 13-goal swing in goal difference would see the teams switch places and that means Canning won't say his team is out of the woods.

Asked if his side were safe, he said: "No, because I would look pretty stupid on Saturday if I am sitting in front of you guys and we are not.

"I know we should be but stranger things have happened in football. I would be pig-sick if a freak event was to occur.

"I'd think we're almost there but mathematically we have to approach Saturday's game properly and try to take something from the game to guarantee it."

Reflecting on the loss to St Johnstone, he again bemoaned poor defending, saying it had been costing his side dearly all season.

"It's unacceptable - the number of goals we've conceded this year," he said. "That type of game, when you're comfortable, we should never be 2-0 down.

"We should never find ourselves in that position. We're scoring more than enough goals to be comfortable but if you defend like that you give yourself a mountain to climb.

"If we can go Saturday and get the job finished, everyone could take a massive amount of credit.

"It's been a difficult year with players leaving, the club have lost nearly £1million to fraud so if we stay in the league it will be a real achievement. But we can't be losing that type of game if we want to be improving next year."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright saw his side keep their hopes of finishing seventh and said that there were always targets for players.

"They made it difficult for us and the first half was pretty even but once Zander Clark made the save from the (Darian MacKinnon) header we controlled it and deserved to win it.

"It was disappointing to lose the goal but we saw it out professionally.

"There are no meaningless games. You are professional footballers. It is your livelihood.

"We are desperate for the win and we proved that and will be desperate for the win on Saturday.

"Tonight's win gives us a chance of seventh place and it guarantees eighth place so it was a good win and an important win."