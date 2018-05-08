Nicholl: Rangers deserved win and penalty call was costly

The caretaker boss says Aberdeen's spot kick was a blow that rattled his players.

Frustration: Nicholl says call was wrong. SNS Group

Rangers caretaker manager Jimmy Nicholl criticised the decision to award Aberdeen a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie and said it threw his players after a strong start.

Steven McLean pointed to the spot after 14 minutes, judging that Aberdeen's Kenny McLean had been fouled by Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

However, television replays suggested the Colombian striker had gotten a touch on the ball.

Nicholl was frustrated by the poor decision not only for the goal conceded but also because of his side's reaction and the loss of momentum after a strong start.

"We can't afford (the referee's decision)," he said. "If it hadn't happened we would've continued doing what we had been doing during the first 15 minutes you would like to think.

"Whatever threat they had we were dealing with as best we could.

"It wasn't a penalty and it's disappointing the referee gave it, especially if there's a doubt. If there's no doubt I'd be standing there saying: 'What are you doing Alfredo? For goodness sake! You've cost us the game! I'd understand if it was a blatant, stupid thing to do in the box.

"But it wasn't obvious. It isn't August with three games gone. It is the end of the season with two games to go and those were three points I thought we deserved and never got."

Nicholl, who saw his side equalise through Ross McCrorie after the break, said he had to sort out the team's mentality at half-time.

"They had to get on with it, but they didn't," he said. "They got frustrated with the decision and lost their way.

"That was the annoying thing. We had to get them in at half-time and get the football head back on again.

"If you get frustrated with refereeing decisions, you lose concentration and you don't do your jobs properly. They did that and it was a great second 45 minutes.

"It was a good goal from Ross McCrorie, a determined young player who went with conviction."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was pleased with a point and how his side performed in what was a key game in the battle for second spot.

"I am absolutely delighted with the performance of my team tonight, especially in the first half," he said. "We knocked Rangers out of their stride, played with thought, played with energy.

"However, it's hard for me to say Rangers didn't deserve to win their point in the end.

"We'll take the point because it might just be a very important point.

"We're ahead of the other two and they still have their points to earn."