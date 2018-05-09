Football Talk: Celtic's Edouard talks, McCrorie's tribute

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Celtic are keen to sign Odsonne Edouard on a permanent basis from PSG. SNS

A double against Rangers didn't just endear Odsonne Edouard to the Celtic support but to Parkhead chiefs as well, by the looks of it.

The on-loan PSG hitman's campaign looks to be over after he pulled up short with a hamstring injury during the 3-1 win over Hearts.

But Celtic are determined that outing won't be Edouard's last in a Hoops jersey.

Peter Lawell, the club's chief executive, is reportedly locked in talks with PSG in a bid to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Ross McCrorie scored a second-half equaliser for Rangers at Pittodrie to ensure the battle to finish second heads on to the final day.

Following a combative display in the middle of the park, the youngster dedicated his goal to his unwell gran.

