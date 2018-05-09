Nicholl: Rangers can restore some pride by clinching second

Rangers caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl wants the Light Blues to finish strongly.

Rangers caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl said the much-criticised Light Blues can restore some pride by clinching second in the Premiership.

The Ibrox side will finish as best of the rest if they beat Hibs and Aberdeen fail to overcome Celtic at Parkhead on the final day.

Nicholl, speaking after Rangers' 1-1 draw with the Dons at Pittodrie on Tuesday, said finishing as runners-up would represent a "massive achievement" given the events which have taken place both on and off the field in Govan this season.

He said: "Listen, you can't defend the two Celtic games.

"But that's gone and all they are trying to do is restore a bit of pride.

"That's all they can do, restore a bit of pride by winning a game of football, finishing second and qualifying for Europe.

"Then whatever happens in the summer, with the new manager coming in, players out of contract, players on loan, whatever happens happens.

"But, at least at this minute in time, restore a bit of pride and I thought they done that (against Aberdeen), especially in the second half."

He added: "As for a lack of character, no, they won seven games in a row and that's not because the opposition just let you.

"But we did lose that bit of character in certain games."

Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have been tasked with managing Rangers until Steven Gerrard takes over the reigns in June.

Given the turbulent series of events which brought about Graeme Murty's departure last month, Nicholl insisted finishing second would represent a "massive achievement".

He continued: "People will turn round and say, 'they are second, what sort of achievement is that?'

"But, I'll tell you it's a massive achievement.

"A lot of credit goes to Graeme Murty for the position he got them into.

"I hate saying it's a massive achievement but it is because it is difficult as Celtic are away up there at this moment of time.

"So you have to finish best of the rest and it would hurt if it didn't happen."