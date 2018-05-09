Hearts forward Naismith issued with notice of complaint

Steven Naismith has been offered a two-game ban following his challenge on Scott Brown.

Steven Naismith has been hit with an SFA notice of complaint. SNS

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA following his challenge on Celtic skipper Scott Brown.

Naismith escaped punishment after going in heavily on Brown during the early stages of Celtic's 3-1 win at Tynecastle.

Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers said after the match the 31-year-old had gotten away with a "shocking challenge".

But the incident has since been reviewed by the game's governing body, and compliance officer Tony McGlennan has decided to offer Naismith a two-game suspension.

Should the on-loan Norwich attacker opt to dispute the call, the matter will be dealt with at a fast-track tribunal hearing on Friday.

Naismith remains available for the Jam Tarts for Wednesday's Edinburgh derby against Hibs.

