Scottish FA appoint Kevin Clancy as cup final referee

The 34-year-old will take charge of the Hampden final between Celtic and Motherwell.

Official: Clancy will referee final. SNS Group

Kevin Clancy has been appointed as the referee for the Scottish Cup final, the Scottish FA has announced.

Clancy will be the man in the middle when Celtic face Motherwell at Hampden on May 19.

He will be taking charge of his first Scottish Cup final, having previously refereed the Challenge Cup Final in 2014 and the Scottish League Cup Final in 2016.

He will be assisted by Douglas Ross and David Room, with Don Robertson and Nick Walsh acting as extra assistants behind the goals.

Steven McLean has been appointed as fourth official.