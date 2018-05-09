Premiership round-up: Hearts beat Hibs, Killie hold Celtic

Hibernian can no longer finish second in the league after losing the Edinburgh derby.

Steven Naismith scored the winner in the derby. SNS Group

Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock

With the league title secured and a cup final to come, Brendan Rodgers rang the changes with his Celtic team but saw them held by Kilmarnock.

The hosts had the better of the chances, with Kristoffer Ajer seeing a goal disallowed for offside and Stuart Armstrong going close to opening the scoring.

Kilmarnock were resolute in defence though and took a point for their efforts.

Hearts 2-1 Hibernian

Hearts took victory and bragging rights from the last Edinburgh derby of the season and ended Hibs' hopes of finishing second in the league..

The hosts took the lead at Tynecastle after 26 minutes when Lewis Stevenson lost possession to Kyle Lafferty and the Northern Ireland international poked the ball past Ofir Marciano.

That lead held until half-time but after the break Hibs were soon level. Stevenson was fouled by Joaquim Adao and Florin Kambieri stepped up to score the penalty.

Hearts regained the lead when Steven Naismith headed home a Harry Cochrane free-kick and despite Neil Lennon's side pushing for an equaliser the spoils went to Craig Levein and his players.