Lennon could quit Hibs after 'unprofessional' performance

Threat: Lennon may walk from Hibs. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has said that he may consider his position in the summer after being disappointed at his side's showing in the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts were 2-1 winners at Tynecastle through goals from Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith, despite Hibs levelling after the break with a Florian Kamberi penalty.

Lennon was unhappy with the goals conceded and with the result ruling out a second-place finish he said he would think about his future at the club.

"I would have been disappointed with a draw, the way we played," he said.

"It wasn't enough tonight.

"We'll go into Sunday and try to win and finish as high as we can but it's not good enough for me so I will reconsider my position over the summer.

"Why? Just in general. My own personal aims and ambitions, my own personal reasons. I can't watch that in a derby. It's not good enough. We've got a board meeting next week. So, we'll see. Nothing lasts forever but I've been here two years and made great strides.

"But I've got to think about myself. Maybe I'm a bit over-emotional but fourth isn't good enough. The players have reached standards. But they're a bit short tonight."

Though he insisted he considered his position every summer as a manager, Lennon was clearly unhappy with how his team was progressing.

He described much of his side's play as "amateur stuff" and was particularly dismayed at losing the decisive goal from a free-kick.

"We threw it away," he said.

"Unprofessional. Not good enough.

"We look like we're going to finish fourth, which is unacceptable.

"I told players to make sure right footwear on. The pitch is perfect but hard underneath. And five minutes into game, three players slip over under duress. Then they're uncomfortable, not sure-footed.

"However, the game hinges at a set play, which is another bugbear of mine."

Lennon has said earlier in the season that Hearts were "irrelevant" to Hibs and Tynecastle boss Craig Levein couldn't resist a jab at his rival after claiming three points.

"Well, we put them out the Scottish Cup and stopped them being second," he said. "Pretty relevant to me."